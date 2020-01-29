The Onion takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers, saying the QB will 'dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador'

The satirical web site The Onion teased Aaron Rodgers in a pre-Super Bowl post on Wednesday, saying that the Packers' quarterback pledged to "dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador."
Rodgers, whose Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 19, is a spokesman for State Farm Insurance, whose ad campaigns currently feature Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs will play the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl.
The story 'quoted' Rodgers: "I’m working with an acting coach just to stay sharp, and I’ve already reached out to (Patrick) Mahomes to run some lines. I owe it to all the fans out there to hit my cues and deliver catchphrases at a high level.”
The story ended with this: "Rodgers concluded his interview by promising to bring the State Farm crew to at least one more Super Bowl commercial."
It carried the dateline of Malibu, Calif., referencing a recent story that Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick bought a mansion in that city for more than $25 million.
Rodgers is a limited partner in the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to his work for State Farm, Rodgers has done national commercials for Bose, Ford, Pizza Hut and Adidas.
Rodgers, 36, was the NFL's Most Valuable Player following the 2011 and 2014 seasons. He was the Super Bowl MVP in 2011 after leading the Packers past the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, the Packers are 6-7 in the playoffs.
The Onion, which cheekily calls itself 'America's Finest News Source,' was started as a weekly print publication by a group of UW-Madison students in the late 1980s and grew to include book publishing, its own web and radio news broadcasts and a movie. It ceased publishing its print edition in 2013.