The Onion takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers, saying the QB will 'dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador'

The satirical web site The Onion teased Aaron Rodgers in a pre-Super Bowl post on Wednesday, saying that the Packers' quarterback pledged to "dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador."

Rodgers, whose Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 19, is a spokesman for State Farm Insurance, whose ad campaigns currently feature Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs will play the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The story 'quoted' Rodgers: "I’m working with an acting coach just to stay sharp, and I’ve already reached out to (Patrick) Mahomes to run some lines. I owe it to all the fans out there to hit my cues and deliver catchphrases at a high level.”

The story ended with this: "Rodgers concluded his interview by promising to bring the State Farm crew to at least one more Super Bowl commercial."

It carried the dateline of Malibu, Calif., referencing a recent story that Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick bought a mansion in that city for more than $25 million.

Rodgers is a limited partner in the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to his work for State Farm, Rodgers has done national commercials for Bose, Ford, Pizza Hut and Adidas.