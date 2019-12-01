Asked at midweek who Giants running back Saquon Barkley (above) reminds him of, LaFleur amused himself a bit with his answer.
“Saquon Barkley,” he replied. After a smattering of courtesy chuckles, LaFleur explained himself. “He’s hard to compare to anybody. I mean, he’s big. He’s physical. He’s elusive. It seems like he always makes the first guy miss. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can run routes. It’s tough to compare him to anybody.”
Even behind a horrendous offensive line and struggling with an ankle injury, Barkley has still managed to carry 118 times for 461 yards (3.9-yard average) and two touchdowns and catch 35 passes for 259 yards and another TD while missing three games. Last season as a rookie, he single-handedly carried the offense, rushing 261 times for 1,307 yards and 11 TDs while catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four more TDs.
Against a Packers defense that has struggled to stop the run this season — Green Bay is 26th in the 32-team NFL against the run — Barkley could be in for a big day.
“He’s a special back. I don’t think there’s much that I can say he can’t do,” Williams said. “Special talent, special back — the type of player that it takes the whole team to stop him. We’re going to have to be on our A game with our communication and be where we’re supposed to be.”