When he arrived for the offseason program in April, Jimmy Graham smirked after someone suggested he’d been underutilized during his three seasons in Seattle and that he might be “unleashed” in Green Bay. With his former team up next, Graham wasn’t about to deliver bulletin-board fodder before the game.
“I had some great moments in that stadium and some great memories with the players and coaches over there. For me, it’s just work,” Graham said. “I’m going to go out there and give my best. I’m going to do what’s asked of me and just be ready.”
Graham’s contributions this season in the pass game have been up-and-down – he comes in having caught 33 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns but having caught three or fewer passes in four of the team’s nine games – but he’s felt good about his contributions as a blocker, which hasn’t always been his strong suit.
Nonetheless, Rodgers wants to get Graham more involved and knows this game means more to him than he’s letting on.
“Look, I haven’t talked to him about it, but he played there. So obviously there’s extra incentives any time you’re playing against a former team, somebody who lets you go, or whatever the circumstances might be,” Rodgers said. “Every week there’s individual matchups or guys you played against in college or connections with the coaches. He was there for a number of years and had a lot of success. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind catching a couple TDs in this game.”