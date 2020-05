The Guardian: Deep in debt, Italy reopens its restaurants

The European commission forecasts a downturn of more than 9% this year. That would send the country’s public debt soaring to over 155% of gross domestic product -- easily the highest ratio, after Greece, in the eurozone. Yet with business on its knees, the government has been obliged to up the ante on spending. Conte’s government signed off last week on a stimulus package worth $59.6 billion. This injection of cash, combined with a steep fall in tax revenue, is likely to drive the annual budget deficit up to more than 10% of GDP.

Governments across Europe are, of course, facing similar problems, after sending economies into hibernation. But Italy’s debt levels make it uniquely vulnerable. There are ominous signs that the markets are beginning to turn the screw. One ratings agency recently reduced Italy’s credit status to one notch above junk, and government bond yields are steadily creeping up.

It is in this menacing context that the European Union may soon have a crucial judgment to make. Along with the leaders of eight other countries, including France, Spain and Portugal, Conte has called for a new common EU debt instrument to raise funds to assist recovery. Germany and the Netherlands have resisted this idea, pointing to existing options such as the European stability mechanism, which allows for countries in difficulty to receive guaranteed loans.