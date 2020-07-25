The GOP ticket could use John Byrnes of Wisconsin -- State Journal editorial from 60 years ago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This State Journal editorial ran on July 26, 1960:

Rep. John Byrnes, R-Green Bay, is being the complete realist when he refuses to take seriously the talk of nominating him as Richard Nixon’s running mate.

It is extremely unlikely at Nixon will choose a Midwest congressman as his vice presidential candidate. Yet Nixon and party could do much worse. ...

The experts have been saying the Republicans simply need a “name” candidate running with Nixon to balance the stature and glamour of Lyndon Johnson.

And after a worried glance at the pie-in-the-sky proposals of the Democratic platform, these people also insist if Nixon is to represent the party’s conservative feelings (and no one is quite sure that he does), then his running mate must be an avowed liberal. This formula would seem to call for a man in the No. 2 sot along the lines of Nelson Rockefeller, John Cabot Lodge or possibly Sen. John Sherman Cooper.

Besides, the story goes, this is a year when foreign policy is a big worry in the voter’s mind.