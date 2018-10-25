With all the motioning, pre-snap movement and general misdirection – not to mention extensive play-action – the Rams do on offense, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has talked extensively with his charges about maintaining good “eye control.” That means making sure they’re reading the right keys and not being fooled by all the confusing things that the Rams do to throw off opponents. Play-action passes are perhaps the biggest challenge, as Rams quarterback Jared Goff has thrown a higher percentage of his passes on play-action than any other quarterback in the league.
“They do it a lot. They do a good job of disguising their intentions,” Pettine explained. “The offense, as far as what their actual play is, it’s not that complicated. But when you add in the formations and the shifts and the motions, they dress it all up. They do a great job of doing some things that test your rules. If I’m dropping off the second receiver and all of a sudden he becomes the third receiver right before the snap and I have to think and all that is happening fast, that causes some issues.
“(As a defensive coordinator), you have to build some things that are relatively simple. You can’t be ultra-complicated on defense against them. The biggest thing and it’s what we’ve stressed going back to the spring – and there will be no bigger game to prove it than this one – that it’s not what we’re playing, it’s how we play it. The scheme is important, but this one here, you can’t get overly complicated on defense because of what they do. You just have to go out there and play.”
Rams coach Sean McVay downplayed how creative his scheme is – “We’ve done some different things as far as some pre-snap things that there’s a little bit more movement, but, really, it’s about our players,” he said – but admitted some of his ideas are taken from other teams, including the Packers.
“I’m certainly not afraid to admit if there’s some good plays you see around this league – I’m not afraid to admit we’ll copy them. I’ve done that with things that you guys (the Packers) do,” McVay told Wisconsin reporters. “There’s a lot of really smart coaches and players around this league that you’d be silly not to try to use some of their ideas when you have the ability to see all of their film on a week-to-week basis.”