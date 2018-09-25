For the first time since 2010, the Eastern Conference team in the NBA Finals will not be led by LeBron James — since he’s now with the Los Angeles Lakers.
So while Boston, Toronto, Milwaukee and Philadelphia are clearly good, the East race is as open as it has been in a decade. James helped Miami win the East from 2011 through 2014, and Cleveland in each of the last four seasons.
“A ‘LeBron-less East.’ That’s a good way to put it,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “He’s gone. He got a lot of players cut, traded, coaches fired.”