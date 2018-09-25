Cavaliers Celtics

Cleveland defeated Boston in seven games to reach the 2018 NBA Finals, but with Cavs star LeBron James now in the West with the Lakers, the East is open for the taking. 

For the first time since 2010, the Eastern Conference team in the NBA Finals will not be led by LeBron James — since he’s now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

So while Boston, Toronto, Milwaukee and Philadelphia are clearly good, the East race is as open as it has been in a decade. James helped Miami win the East from 2011 through 2014, and Cleveland in each of the last four seasons.

“A ‘LeBron-less East.’ That’s a good way to put it,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “He’s gone. He got a lot of players cut, traded, coaches fired.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0