Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen hit it off immediately. Both represented by Athletes First, Rodgers and Rosen filmed a mini-documentary series in advance of the NFL Draft last spring and became pals during the process. Rosen, who went No. 10 overall to the Cardinals, took over as the starter in September and has started eight games. The Cardinals are 2-6 in those games.
During their time together, Rosen began calling Rodgers “The Dude,” a nod to Jeff Bridges’ character in the movie “The Big Lebowski,” which is among Rodgers’ favorite films. Now, Rosen will get to duel against his mentor.
“I liked him a lot from the start,” Rodgers said. “He’s a highly intelligent guy. He has interests outside of football. He’s a really curious guy. He’s interested in a lot of different things and is always learning and reading and studying up on stuff. So, he knows a lot about a lot. I’m definitely related to that. He’s a talented player as well. He has a good moxie about him. He has good leadership qualities, and he can throw the heck out of the football, too.”