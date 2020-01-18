The census has heretofore been slow, bungling, ineffective -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 19, 1870:

We hope the census bill, which passed the House by a vote of more than 2 to 1, will be adopted by the Senate. It contains new and important provisions.

The work of taking the census should no longer be committed to the charge of the United States Marshals. They belong to the judicial part of the government. They are not chosen with regard to their fitness as census superintendents. And if they were, it is well known their increased duties, under the revenue and bankrupt laws since the last census was taken, make it more difficult for them to do this work and do it well.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Settle boundary question with Illinois -- Madison Express editorial from 180 years ago This Madison Express editorial ran on Jan. 11, 1840. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:

The census-takers should not be men associated in the popular mind with arrests, seizures and tax collections. They should be men who have the entire confidence of the community, and whose sole business is known to be the collection of facts. Such men will not create uneasiness and suspicions. The way in which the census has heretofore been taken is slow, bungling and ineffective. ...

The preliminary (census) report of 1860 was not printed until 1862. The full reports on population and agriculture were delayed until 1864, and those on manufactures and mortality till the end of 1866.