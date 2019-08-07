As 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens cradled the football like a newborn — protecting it from the impending too-little-too-late hits from Packers safeties Pat Terrell and Darren Sharper — for a 25-yard, game-winning touchdown from quarterback Steve Young with :03 showing on the Candlestick Park scoreboard, it was the end of an era for the Packers.
The 30-27 loss to the 49ers — archrivals who had seen their 1995, 1996 and 1997 seasons all end with postseason losses to the Packers — marked the final game for Holmgren as coach, Reggie White’s final game as a Packer and the end of a six-year run of playoff appearances. (The Packers wouldn’t return to the postseason again until 2001.)
“The finality of that game,” said Pro Bowl guard Adam Timmerman, who left as a free agent after that season, “was huge.”
Indeed it was. The Packers seemingly were rounding back into form and thought they had a shot at a third consecutive Super Bowl berth, having won Super Bowl XXXI two years earlier before losing Super Bowl XXXII. And had instant replay existed at the time, the Packers may not have made a run to a Super Bowl XXXIII rematch with the Broncos, but they would have at least advanced to the divisional round in Atlanta.
The play in question came five plays before Owens’ game-winner, with the Packers leading 27-23. Future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice caught a second-down pass at the Packers’ 41-yard line, where he was hit by linebacker Bernardo Harris and safety Scott McGarrahan. McGarrahan forced the ball out of Rice’s grasp and Harris recovered it, which should have given the Packers the ball with 27 seconds left, allowing them to kneel out the clock from there. Instead, referee Gerry Austin’s crew blew the call, and the drive continued, ending in Owens’ catch.
Ironically, before the playoffs began, the NFL toyed with the idea of reinstituting replay for the postseason. Holmgren, a staunch supporter of replay, was against the idea of playing the playoffs under different rules than the regular season. In retrospect, using replay would have extended his Packers tenure by at least another game.
“(The assistant coaches) told me from upstairs it was a fumble,” said Holmgren, who left for the Seattle Seahawks as coach/GM four days after the game. (The NFL brought replay back for the 1999 season.) “You hope over the course of the season those things kind of even out. But I wish they would have called that. It would have meant that the game would have been over at that point.”
Said Wolf: “I certainly did think it was a fumble. But I would think anybody that understands what a fumble is would. But I don’t have any control over that. If you’re going to lose, you’d like to lose, you know what I mean?”