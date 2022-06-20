 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Athletic: No. 14 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • 0
Wisconsin Indiana

Zach Harper has Davis just barely making it as a lottery pick. It’s one of the lower picks for Davis, but the Cavaliers need guard depth as well as a wing who can be proficient on both sides of the floor. Davis offers that. Cleveland showed a lack of guard depth after Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio got injured. There was no one to help out Darius Garland. Harper said if the Cavaliers bring back Sexton and use Davis as the third guard, they'll have a great rotation in the backcourt.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics