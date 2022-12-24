Thanks for donors, Empty Stocking Club a success

In a year when rising costs have affected families, many in our community, across the state and even outside Wisconsin stepped up to ensure children in Dane County and surrounding areas have a new toy and a book on Christmas morning.

Through Thursday, donors had contributed more than $296,000 this year to the Empty Stocking Club, the charitable arm of the Wisconsin State Journal. The organization has been providing toys for children for more than a hundred years. And for more than a hundred years, donors have supported this effort.

“I wish every single person who sent in a donation whether it was $2 or $10,000, and anywhere in between, had a chance to be (at the Toy Depot) to see what a difference it makes when the parents have the option to pick from all these beautiful toys,” said Lynn Wood, Empty Stocking Club executive director. “It’s really overwhelming.”

At the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot event earlier this month, the organization distributed 6,940 toys. Families also received free books thanks to the Madison Reading Project.

Donors make it possible for the Empty Stocking Club to purchase new toys.

“I’m so grateful to the donors for making this happen at all,” Wood said. “The fact that we’re so unique that we can buy brand-new toys -- the volunteers say it over and over: ‘Wow, these toys are really stunning, they’re high quality and really nice!’”

The Empty Stocking Club teams up with Target and a few wholesale companies to purchase the new toys.

“The partnership with Target goes so far as they come and they do all the loading and unloading of the toys on the trucks,” Wood adds. “That partnership has been great over the years.”

From donors to volunteers and partners, it takes many people to make the Toy Depot a success. The impact of every person's and organization’s contribution is felt for years.

The Toy Depot is a tradition for many involved, something Wood said is a cool aspect of the event.

“We see legacies of donors, people who donate in honor of their family, legacies of volunteers who have been doing it since they were 5, and people who volunteer who used to be shoppers,” she said.

The Empty Stocking Club accepts donations year-round. To donate and learn more about the organization, including volunteer opportunities, visit emptystockingclub.com. Donations also can be mailed to: Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.

Throwback photos: Empty Stocking Club over the years Donations in stocking at Capitol Theatre, 1947 Setting up the toy depot, 1947 Newspaper carrier donation, 1948 Prepping stuffed toys, 1949 Basket of dolls and teddy bears, 1950 Telethon to benefit Empty Stocking Club, 1951 Square dance groups donate toys, 1951 Saving up to help, 1954 Gift wrapping committee, 1957 Knitting mitten for Empty Stocking Club, 1957 Prepping for charity Christmas show, 1958 Selecting gifts at the Toy Depot, 1961 Filming for telethon, 1972 Stocking the depot, 1982 Distributing toys, 1994 Weather doesn't dampen spirits, 2007 Setting up toys, 2014