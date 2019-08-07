The 2003 Packers seemed like a team of destiny. After getting off to a 3-4 start, they won six of their last seven games, ending the year on a four-game winning streak. The destiny talk started with Favre’s unforgettable virtuoso performance in Oakland on "Monday Night Football" one day after his father’s unexpected death from a heart attack. Throwing for 399 yards and four touchdowns that night, Favre even had the historically tough Raiders fans in “The Black Hole” cheering for him.
A week later, the Packers snuck into the playoffs when the 3-12 Arizona Cardinals stunned the 9-6 Minnesota Vikings on a last-second Nathan Poole touchdown catch from Josh McCown. (Poole was later feted in Green Bay for his heroics.) It was one of the more bizarre scenes in Lambeau Field history, as most fans stopped watching the Packers beat the Broncos on the field and turned instead to look at televisions inside the luxury boxes. A huge cheer went up inside Lambeau after Poole’s catch.
And then, a week after that, the Packers beat the visiting Seahawks when cornerback Al Harris intercepted Matt Hasselbeck’s pass in overtime — after the quarterback infamously said, “We want the ball and we’re going to score” after the Seahawks won the OT coin flip — and returned it for a touchdown.
But the team of destiny ran out of miracles in Philadelphia. After building a 14-0 lead, the Packers led 17-14 with 1:12 left in regulation and the Eagles facing fourth-and-26 at their own 26-yard line. Had the Packers defense stopped the Eagles there, they would have advanced to the NFC Championship Game the following Sunday at Carolina.
Instead, they allowed quarterback Donovan McNabb to hit Freddie Mitchell for 28 yards, setting up David Akers’ 37-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 17-17 and force overtime.
Even then, the Packers had a chance to win in OT, getting the ball at their own 32-yard line after the Eagles went three-and-out to start OT. Instead, on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage, Favre dropped back against an aggressive zero-blitz by the Eagles defense and threw the ball up for grabs for Javon Walker, who’d not only caught a similar 50-50 ball earlier in the game but had done so in the team’s inspirational win in Oakland a few weeks earlier.
This time, however, the ball was thrown so poorly that Walker had no chance of catching it. Eagles safety Brian Dawkins intercepted it and returned the ball 35 yards to Green Bay’s 34-yard line. Six plays later, Akers hit the game-winner and the Packers' magical season was over. While Favre led the 2007 Packers to an NFC Championship Game berth and the 2009 Vikings to one as well, he never made it back to a Super Bowl.
“There was a point earlier in that game where I thought, ‘This is it. We’re going to win,'” Favre said when he returned for the offseason program the following spring. “It had sort of started to fall into place for us. With all that happened, we still had a good opportunity to get to the Super Bowl. Who knows if we'll get that opportunity again? You're never guaranteed about next year. You have to seize the opportunities when they're in front of you. I thought we had an opportunity, and it didn't work out. And I don't have too many opportunities left.”