TEXAS A&M Aug 10, 2021

Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson drives to the basket during last season's Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press Archive

Nov. 22 | Texas A&M
Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center
Game time: 1 p.m.
2020-21 season: While the Aggies went 8-10 last season, they finished second to last in the SEC.
Series: This is just the second meeting between the programs. The Badgers defeated the Aggies 71-69 at home in 1984.

Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball
Breaking down the Wisconsin Badgers nonconference men's basketball schedule
40 min ago
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball nonconference schedule has been released, and the Badgers will kick off their season Nov. 9.