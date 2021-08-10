 Skip to main content
TEXAS A&M
TEXAS A&M

SEC Texas A M Vanderbilt Basketball

Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson drives to the basket during last season's Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 22 |  Texas A&M

Where: Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center 

Game time: 1 p.m.

2020-21 season: While the Aggies went 8-10 last season, they finished second to last in the SEC.

Series: This is just the second meeting between the programs. The Badgers defeated the Aggies 71-69 at home in 1984.

