test video placements Mar 17, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Default placement as first related child is above. Inline default placement is below.And below this, inline placement with mode set to video player. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sen. Ron Johnson calls for mothers on government assistance to staff child care centers His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children." Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin men's basketball's well-earned NCAA Tournament draw is a dream 'reward' “I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee. Platteville fish dealer convicted in Wisconsin's first invasive carp bust Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water. 5 things to know about Colgate, Wisconsin basketball's opponent in the NCAA Tournament's first round The Badgers will face Colgate on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. It will be UW's 26th appearance in the men's basketball tournament and fifth under coach Greg Gard. Here's what to know about Wisconsin's first-round opponent. Wisconsin men's basketball team to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. What to know about the matchup The Badgers will stay close to home after earning a No. 3 seed in the March Madness bracket. Here's who they'll face in the first round. As students brawl in classroom, Madison School Board launches student safety committee A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles. Naturopathic doctors can now be licensed in Wisconsin The move to legitimize and regulate the profession comes as some NDs have supported natural immunity instead of vaccination for COVID-19. Williamson Street store owner charged with FoodShare benefits fraud A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people. Longtime Madison bartender dies while trying to cross Florida highway Beloved Madison bartender Mary Reed was killed while trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday night. Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.