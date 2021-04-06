test test
Is Aaron Rodgers heading for a messy exit from Green Bay? Concern grows with Mark Murphy's silence on QB's contract
Packers CEO Mark Murphy did nothing Tuesday to diffuse any concerns fans might have about another future Hall of Fame quarterback and the franchise possibly heading toward a less-than-amicable separation.
Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.
Twenty-one children and child care workers have tested positive.
A 62-year-old man suffered a critical head injury intervening in a fight at an East Side bar early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
UW-Madison disabled a feature on Honorlock, its anti-cheating software, after receiving the students' reports. Honorlock denies the issue was related to race.
University officials are still working to figure out what caused the partial facade collapse around 1 p.m. Sunday. There were no reported injuries.
The body was found in the lake at around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.
One more goodbye: Final member of Badgers' 2018 men's basketball recruiting class leaves the program
Reserve center Joe Hedstrom is the fourth UW player in the NCAA transfer portal.
One of the city's preeminent Downtown developers is donating commercial space on Capitol Square to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County for use as offices, a volunteer center, and place nonprofits and minority businesses can offer events and pop up shops.
"She played well with others and never let a politician get in the way of the truth," former colleague George Hesselberg recalled.