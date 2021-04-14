TEST Inline image collection title
Molly (Toon) Lillard, the daughter of Jane and Al Toon, the former Badgers and NFL star, died Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide.
At least half of recent cases sequenced are of the more contagious variants, officials say.
The building would likely be the city's third tallest behind the state Capitol and UW-Madison's Van Hise Hall, and certainly the tallest building with a residential component.
“You want the ability for a lot of guys to get reps. And the first thing to go is the number of reps when you don't have (healthy players), or those guys that need the reps aren't practicing," UW coach Paul Chryst said.
“Man, Witt’s a dog,” sophomore Nick Herbig said. “He doesn't always get his job done in the prettiest way, but he gets his job done. No matter what, he’s scrapping, clawing, he's fighting every rep."
A bill in the state Legislature that proposes eliminating the state's Sept. 1 school start date rule faces pushback from Wisconsin's tourism and lodging industries.
Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest holidays on the Jewish calendar, falls on the first day of school at UW-Madison and several other UW campuses.
According to city officials, the refrigerator is in violation of city zoning codes which state that a food pantry can’t exist within a residentially zoned area.
Madison police have arrested a woman in the city's first homicide of 2021, and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was shot to death.
Brick and debris from the damaged wall fell onto a car in an adjacent drive-thru, which damaged the car and pinned a person inside.