TEST - Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel (copy)

While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and even tornadoes from Thursday to Saturday from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast, followed by a surge of Arctic air that could make this Christmas weekend the coldest in decades, the Associated Press reported.

The northern-most regions of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero — cold enough to leave exposed skin frostbitten in a matter of minutes — and temperatures are predicted to fall below freezing well down into Florida.

"The system is so large and so encompassing in the U.S., there's actually about 190 million people currently under some type of winter weather advisory," Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, told AP.

AccuWeather reported that the storm will be a “bomb cyclone,” undergoing a process called bombogenesis, which is when a storm (low pressure area) undergoes rapid strengthening, with the barometric pressure falling at least 0.71 of an inch (24 millibars) in 24 hours.

The Washington Post reported that the storm’s pressure will drop from 1003 millibars Thursday night near the Indiana-Ohio border to 968 millibars Friday night — which is the approximate pressure of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane — over southern Quebec.

Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.

For travelers, an early sign of trouble came Tuesday in Seattle, where a winter storm caused at least 192 flight cancellations, according to the FlightAware tracking service. Greyhound also canceled bus service between Seattle and Spokane.

Airlines offered travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather. Delta, American, United and Southwest waived change fees at airports that might be affected.

The Transportation Safety Administration expected Dec. 22 and Dec. 30 to be the busiest days at U.S. airports. AAA estimated that nearly 113 million people would travel 50 miles from home or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 6% by air and most by car. That's 4% higher than last year, although still short of the record 119 million in 2019.

Airports said they would work hard to stay open. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports said they have 350 pieces of equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid between them to keep runways and taxiways clear.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement that travel may not be advised in some parts of the state on Friday due to blizzard conditions. Anyone traveling can go to 511wi.gov to see winter road conditions and view live traffic camera video.

“Anyone who becomes stranded while traveling between Thursday night and Saturday night will quickly find themselves in a life threatening situation!” Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said.

DOT advised motorists to start out with a full gas tank and windshield washer fluid container, a fully charged phone and an emergency kit, and to let others know expected routes and travel times.

In Wisconsin, all counties north and west of and including Grant, Crawford and Richland counties are under a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Saturday, while areas to the east of that segment are under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday and then a winter storm watch until late Friday night.

For areas northwest of a line from Fond du Lac to Madison to Monroe, snow is expected to develop Wednesday evening and accumulate to 2 to 5 inches by daybreak Thursday, the Weather Service said.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected Thursday morning as the snow spreads east, while temperatures begin tumbling and winds pick up, creating wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below.

From Thursday night through Friday night, bitterly cold air and winds gusting at 45 to 55 miles per hour will produce wind chills of 20 to 35 below and could create blizzard conditions.

Northwest winds will gradually decrease Saturday, but there still could be blowing snow impacting travel and wind chills of 10 to 20 below through Christmas morning.

Southern Wisconsin should see 4 to 7 inches of snow from the storm, with Green Bay and other portions of far northeastern Wisconsin seeing 7 to 9 inches, the Weather Service said.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts the storm to deliver 4 to 8 inches of snow to the Madison station’s viewing area.

The Weather Service said that in the Madison area, the high Wednesday should be near 21 Wednesday, rising to around 26 overnight, then falling to around zero by 5 p.m. Thursday. Highs Friday through Tuesday should be near 1, 7, 11, 18 and 20, and lows Thursday night through Monday night should be around 7 below, 4 below, 6 below, 4 and 4.



