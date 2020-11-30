TEST - in line article with Vertical gallery

testing for title of in line vertical gallery collection being hidden - collection shows titles for each photo but does not label the collection itself:
1. 'CHICKS DIG THE LONG BALL'
Aaron Rodgers’ eyes lit up — much like they do when the Green Bay Packers quarterback sees one of his receivers break into the open downfield on a deep pass.
Rodgers had just been asked by Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber about the Packers’ success so far this season on downfield throws. According to Pro Football Focus, no quarterback in the NFL had attempted more deep balls than Rodgers — he and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady had each thrown 58 passes that carried 20 or more yards in the air — and no one has completed more of them (25) for more yardage (980) than Rodgers, who has a 122.5 passer rating and eight touchdowns on such throws.
But it wasn’t so much the accomplishment Rodgers was giddy about. It was the pop cultural reference he was about to make: To the 1990s Nike commercial “Chicks Dig the Long Ball,” starring Atlanta Braves pitchers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux (with cameos from St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire and actress Heather Locklear).
“I'm so glad you asked that. I've always wanted to say this: ‘Chicks dig the long ball’ — as we saw and learned from those great commercials back in the day,” Rodgers said proudly.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur lauded the offensive line’s protection work and the receivers delivering the catches downfield but pointed primarily to Rodgers’ deep-ball accuracy. Rodgers, meanwhile, said it has been a focus in recent years to improve in that area, and surely he’ll look for downfield opportunities again against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.
“It's just something that I've worked on over the years,” Rodgers explained. “When I got in the league, I really had Level 1 balls figured out. I'm talking about lasers. I could throw the ball all over the field, but there wasn't a lot of touch at times. So I really had to learn the Level 2 and the Level 3 trajectories. And that's one thing I really worked on hard.
“I still work hard on it, trying to match the muscle memory with the feeling, with the result. And I've felt good about a lot of those throws this year. A lot of it has been some of the work I did in the offseason, some of the things I've picked up in training camp watching some of that old film and then just tying it all together and being markedly more accurate this year.”
2. RUNNING ON EMPTY
Matt LaFleur was crystal clear: The Packers have to get back to running the ball productively.
In the first seven games, the Packers averaged 128.9 yards per game. In the Packers’ last three games, they’ve averaged 85.7.
Running back Aaron Jones (above) has played in all three of those last three games since returning from a calf injury, but his production has been limited: He has carried 38 times for 145 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.7 carries and 48.3 yards per game the last three weeks after averaging 15 carries, 77.8 yards and one touchdown per game in the first five games before his injury.
LaFleur insisted there are a host of reasons for the reduced productivity, taking the blame himself for his play-calling and not having what he called good “run solutions” built into his calls, but the execution has been an issue as well, as has Aaron Rodgers’ decisions to check out of run plays and into passing plays based on the defensive look with perhaps more frequency than the Packers would want.
“There’s so much that goes into it,” LaFleur explained. “Are we asking our players to go against the best looks? Are we scheming it up to give them the best opportunity? But I think it’s just more or less getting all 11 guys on the same page, making sure that everybody’s executing their responsibility. If one guy’s a little bit off, or we’re a little bit off on a combination block, or maybe our back’s track’s a little bit off, they don’t press it to the line of scrimmage, then your running game’s not going to be as effective.
“For us to be at our best offensively, we’ve got to get the run game going. Those are explosive players. We’ve got to give them the touches.”
3. PICK PARADE
There’s no quarterback in NFL history who has been better at delivering touchdown passes while mitigating the risk of interceptions, so the fact that Aaron Rodgers’ high — for him, anyway — interception total was a topic of conversation at midweek was mildly surprising. But facts are facts, and after throwing just two interceptions in 2018 and four INTs last year, Rodgers enters the final six games of the regular season having already matched last year’s total. His latest interception came in last week’s loss at Indianapolis, where he and center Corey Linsley also lost a fumble on a botched quarterback-center exchange.
“I think at some point you’re going to have some of those happen,” said Rodgers, who has 88 career regular-season interceptions and hasn’t thrown more than seven INTs in a season since 2015, when he threw eight. “In any season, to me it’s about the number of potentially intercepted passes. I haven’t thrown many clean ones over the years. There’s been some tipped passes and things of that nature. Those are the ones that are the most disappointing. I think on the one on Sunday, I was looking off the safety down the middle and just missed the throw.”
Incredibly, Rodgers is in his 13th season as the Packers’ starter and has had only two double-digit interception seasons: 2010, when he threw 11 during the year the Packers won Super Bowl XLV, and 2008, when he threw 13 in his first year as the starter. For comparison, his predecessor, Brett Favre, threw 286 interceptions in his 16 years as the Packers starter and never had a season of single-digit INTs.
Despite their four turnovers last week, the Packers still entered the weekend’s games tied with the third-fewest giveaways in the league with nine. The Bears defense, meanwhile, is tied for 19th in the NFL in takeaways with 11.
“I just think you keep doing the same thing,” Rodgers said. “If the process works, you keep doing it. The way I’ve played over the years is, I take care of the football. So it’s a rarity. You have games like that (but) we’ve done a good job. The numbers seem to equal themselves out over the years, over the games. We’re still less than a turnover a game, which is where we want to be on offense.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
