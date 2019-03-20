Terrence Lewis - Iowa State

Terrence Lewis, 6-6, 203, so., Milwaukee (Riverside) 4.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Terrence Lewis, a 6-6 sophomore forward from Milwaukee Riverside, has appeared in 21 games and scored in double figures three times this season.

