DEC. 28 — THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE
COACH’S CORNER
Rick Barnes is 88-50 in four seasons at Tennessee. The Volunteers made it to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll en route to going 31-6 overall and 15-3 in the SEC. Their NCAA tournament run included two overtime finishes against Big Ten opponents: an 83-77 win over Iowa in the second round and a 99-94 loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16. Barnes flirted with leaving for UCLA in the offseason before deciding to remain in Knoxville.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Lamonte Turner (above) is Tennessee’s leading returning scorer at 11.6 points per game. He also averaged 3.8 assists per game and posted a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
SCOUTING REPORT
Tennessee’s three best players were selected in the 2019 NBA draft. Grant Williams was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, Admiral Schofield averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and Jordan Bone added 13.5 points and a team-leading 5.8 assists per game. That’s a ton of production to replace, but it helps to have a pair of senior guards, Turner and Jordan Bowden, leading the way. Bowden averaged 10.6 points and committed only 35 turnovers in 1,002 minutes last season. … The Volunteers will need either junior forward John Fulkerson (3.1 ppg) or junior swingman Yves Pons (2.2 ppg) — or both — to make a jump in the frontcourt. … Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James is ranked No. 26 in ESPN’s list of the top 100 recruits in 2019.