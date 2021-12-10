Election-administration grants provided to municipalities across the state by a Mark Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit continue to be a sore spot with many Republicans.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
