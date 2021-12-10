 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
0 Comments

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

From the Reporter Chris Rickert's five favorite stories from 2021 series
  • 0

Election-administration grants provided to municipalities across the state by a Mark Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit continue to be a sore spot with many Republicans.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics