Teams get a point just for getting to overtime.

The NCAA in the offseason approved a 3-on-3 overtime format for all of college hockey. Big Ten coaches and administrators then had to consider whether teams should get all three points in the standings for an overtime win or just two, with the overtime loser getting one point like in the NHL.
They decided that once a conference game is tied after regulation, both teams will get one point. The five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime and, if still tied, a shootout will determine who gets the extra point.
Victories in 3-on-3 overtime will be considered a full win for purposes of the standings and tiebreakers, a note that will come in handy shortly.
