Mallegni was a first-team All-Rock Valley Conference player last season, averaging 19.2 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. Mallegni, herself a Division I recruit with more than a dozen offers, will be tasked with replacing at least some of the production from a current D-I player, Katie Hildebrandt (North Dakota State), who was second on the Spartans with 13.2 points a game last season. Gone also is last year's third-leading scorer, Lindsey Lonigro (D-III Concordia University Wisconsin), who averaged 8.3 points. Mallegni was also second on the team with 7.5 rebounds a game, averaged 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals and had 12 blocks.
Teagan Mallegni, so., G/F, McFarland
