 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor Stremlow, so., G, Verona
0 Comments

Taylor Stremlow, so., G, Verona

  • 0
Taylor Stremlow photo 2-23

Verona freshman point guard Taylor Stremlow drives to the basket during a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Stremlow has a scholarship offer from UW-Green Bay. 

Stremlow is one of the most talented sophomores in the state coming off a rookie season in which she averaged 11.6 points per game. However, don't expect her back on the court for a while. Coach Angie Murphy said the Division I recruit, who has eight offers — including Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa and Iowa State — is "out indefinitely" with an injury. If the Wildcats get her back this season — Murphy said they aren't sure when she'll return — Stremlow will make an immediate impact on a team vying to return to state.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Could these herbs and spices actually have poisonous ingredients?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics