Pfaff has had the ball in her hands since stepping onto a high school court and scoring a team-high 12.6 points per game to earn honorable mention All-Badger North recognition as a freshman in 2019-20. Even after Maya White Eagle transferred into the program and scored 20.1 points per game last season, Pfaff still got plenty of touches, averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.2 assists per game. The 5-foot-7 junior guard will look to use that all-around ability to help the Thunderbirds improve from last year’s 4-18 record. “Taylor is underrated,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “She might be the best overall point guard in the Badger West. She shoots it well from 3 and mid-range, scores at the rim, sees the floor well and is very unselfish. She is our best rebounder and has turned herself into an above-average defender.”
Taylor Pfaff, jr., G, Baraboo
