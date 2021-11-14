 Skip to main content
Taylor Marquart, sr., G, Fort Atkinson
Taylor Marquart, sr., G, Fort Atkinson

The 5-foot-10 senior was the third-leading scorer in last season’s Badger East Conference, averaging 13.9 points per game, which accounted for nearly a third of her team's 45 points per game. Marquart, an Angelina College (Texas) commit, will have a large role to play if the Blackhawks are to show improvement from an 8-15 record last season.

