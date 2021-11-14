 Skip to main content
Taylor Jacobson, jr., G, Monroe
Jacobson stood out for the 6-4 Cheesemakers, averaging 8.2 points a game with seven 3-pointers. She was third in scoring behind the graduated Megan Benzschawel (16.5 points, 10 rebounds) and junior Breanna Giasson (8.3, 7.6 rebounds). Jacobson was third with 4.4 rebounds a game, and she led with 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 11 blocks. Jacobson has college interest from Marquette, UW-Milwaukee and Wisconsin, according to WisSports.net.

