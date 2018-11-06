Freshman forward
6-8, 226
Clarkston, Michigan
Scouting report: Currie was a two-time Class A Michigan state champion at Clarkston High School, where he averaged 12.6 points and 9.0 rebounds last season. He originally committed to Michigan as a member of the Wolverines’ 2019 class but decommitted and reclassified into the 2018 class before committing to UW last fall. Currie’s high school coach, Dan Fife, is the father of Michigan State assistant coach Dane Fife.
What’s your nickname? Swaggy T.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Kevin Love.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Joe Hedstrom.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Rich.