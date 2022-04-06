 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie

Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

