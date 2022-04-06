Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie

Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game.
Dan Larson
