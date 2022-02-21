Tax Tips for 2022

Efectively managing your taxes each year can be a great way to help you build and maintain your wealth over the long run. With tax filing season just around the corner, now is a great time to identify ways you can better manage your personal finances as they relate to your taxes. Here are five things to consider as 2022 gets under way.

Manage your deductions

Wondering if you should itemize your deductions? For 2022, the standard deduction for a single person is $12,950, and for a married couple filing a joint return is $25,900. If your deductible expenses1 (such as mortgage interest, state and local income or sales taxes and property taxes) don’t exceed that amount, claiming the standard deduction may be suitable for you. For many people, this can be a close call – you might itemize one year and claim the standard deduction the next. To the extent possible, you may consider consolidating deductible expenses in one year to itemize and then claiming the standard deduction in the future

Make timely investment decisions

Buying and selling investment decisions shouldn’t be based on tax considerations alone. If you own mutual funds in taxable accounts, you may receive a capital gain dividend before year’s end, which will be subject to tax. You may want to avoid buying into a mutual fund late in the year if it is on the verge of making a sizable capital gain payout. If you purchase a fund on the verge of a gain payout, you pick up a quick tax liability when the gain is paid, without benefiting from the previous performance that generated the gain.

While no one likes investment losses, you may be able to use them to generate a positive result: a lower tax bill for a given calendar year. The U.S. tax code requires that losses first offset gains of the same type. For example, short-term losses will first offset short-term gains. Because of the higher tax rate for short-term gains, focusing on short-term losses can have a more substantial effect on your tax savings than long-term losses – especially if you are in a higher federal tax bracket. If you didn’t have capital gains this year, if all requirements are met, you can use up to $3,000 in capital losses to reduce ordinary income. You can carry over any remaining net capital loss to future tax years until you use the loss.

Maximize retirement plan contributions

Boosting pre-tax contributions to your workplace retirement plan may reduce current taxable income while helping you build savings for the future. How much it may impact your current taxable income is based on your current tax rate and your filing status.

Take full advantage of workplace benefits

Workplace benefits such as Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Savings Accounts allow you to set aside money for things such as qualified medical expenses and childcare costs using pre-tax dollars. This can help you lower your tax bill while accumulating money to meet spending obligations. Take time to familiarize yourself with your workplace benefits and whether participating makes sense for you.

Seek guidance

If you are seeking to implement these or other significant tax-saving strategies, be sure to check with your financial and tax advisors for confirmation that the measures you are implementing are the most appropriate for you.

1 Subject to any applicable limitations.

