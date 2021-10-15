TARGETING ORZOL

Opponents have been targeting freshman Julia Orzol with their serves, whether they see her as a weak link in the passing rotation or just want to disrupt her offensive flow.
Orzol has received more serves than anyone on her team (200), followed by Joslyn Boyer (189) and Lauren Barnes (166). Those numbers are even more revealing in the past three matches as Orzol has fielded 88 serves, compared to 45 by Boyer and 26 by Barnes.
She’s handled the pressure well with just five reception errors this season for a team best .975 receiving percentage.
Illinois’ strategy of sending 34 serves at Orzol may have paid off in one way because she had her worst offensive match so far with eight hitting errors and just six kills for a -.065 percentage. But Sheffield was excited with how she didn’t let that affect the rest of her game.
“She hits negative, but we point score with her at almost 60 percent of her serves, even though she missed five serves,” he said. “And she was our best passer and second on our team in digs. I love that out of such a young player. When one part of her game isn’t there, the rest of it is kind of elevated.”