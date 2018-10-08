Tarek Baker mug

Baker

Sophomore | 5-10, 185

Verona

Age at start of season: 21.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: 10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points, plus-6 in 37 collegiate games.

Scouting report: Baker gave signs of what was to come in his freshman season when, after being held scoreless in his debut, he netted goals in three straight games. His production slowed noticeably toward the end of the season, however, as he battled injuries. He contributed just three assists over the final 11 games. Likely one of the team’s top two centers, Baker also can play more of a physical role to make him a tough opponent to keep under wraps.

Find Baker on Twitter: @tbakes9

