Junior
5-10, 190
Verona
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 17 goals, 24 assists, 41 points in 74 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: A gritty second-line center, Baker struggled on faceoffs last season, winning only 37% overall and just 25% on penalty kills. The Badgers considered him their unsung hero after he posted a second straight season with at least 20 points. He could be in the mix to be part of the team's second power-play unit.