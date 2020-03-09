TANNER MCEVOY

McEvoy and his Tampa Bay Vipers (1-4) suffered a tough loss in a shootout against the Los Angeles Wildcats, falling 41-34 on Sunday night.
McEvoy — whose versatility was used at UW when he played quarterback, wide receiver and safety — hasn’t gotten many chances at receiver for the Vipers this season, but he recorded a special teams tackle against the Wildcats (2-3).
Tampa Bay is 0-3 on the road this season.
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
