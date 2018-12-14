There are more than a few reasons why the Packers enter this game at 5-7-1 and the Bears are 9-4 and can clinch the NFC North division title with a win. But chief among them: The Bears lead the NFL in takeaways (34) and in turnover differential (plus-13), while the Packers are tied for 21st in takeaways (14) and tied for 14th in turnover differential (plus-2).
“Hey, the good news is we got a big one on Sunday,” Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin said, referring to cornerback Bashaud Breeland’s 22-yard interception return for a touchdown against Atlanta. “The stats are the stats, but one of the reasons Chicago has a great record and whatnot is they're plus-13.
“We've talked about it this week, ‘Man, that would be huge in the game.' We've got to beat them at their own game. They're awfully good at takeaways, and we're not half bad at protecting the football ourselves. That's going to be a huge component of the game, and that's going to be something we have to win. We have to win that aspect. We're going on the road, playing a good team. We're going to have to win that battle right there.”
