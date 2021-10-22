TALENTED BUCKEYES

The Badgers will be getting their first look at sophomore Emily Londot, a 6-3 opposite who was national Freshman of the Year last season, because UW and Ohio State didn’t meet in the spring season. She is fourth in the Big Ten with 3.75 kills per set this season.
“Londot is a real factor there on the right side,” Sheffield said. “They go to her an awful lot.”
But the Buckeyes have plenty of options for their setter Mac Podraza, who ranks second nationally to Hilley with 11.97 assists per set. Outside hitters Gabby Gonzales (3.20 kills per set) and Mia Grunze (2.80 kps) are threats, and middle blocker Rylee Rader (2.52 kps) has bypassed UW’s Dana Rettke to lead the conference in hitting percentage (.490). Defensively, Kylie Murr (4.54 digs per set) is among the top liberos in the Big Ten.