When the Packers kicked off their offseason program, Geronimo Allison was the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. As training camp unfolded, Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared to move ahead of Allison. But as the season has gone on, Valdes-Scantling’s playing time as dwindled and Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard (above) have seen more action. In the Packers’ pre-bye win over Carolina, Allison played 40 snaps, followed by Lazard (30) and Kumerow (21). Valdes-Scantling played just 11 offensive snaps.
From Rodgers to LaFleur to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the party line has been that the team doesn’t need anyone to establish himself as the second receiver behind Adams. Even if that’s true — which is debatable — it appears no one told Lazard, who has been backing up his breakout performance against Detroit on Oct. 14 with consistent contributions. After not having a reception in the first five games, Lazard enters Sunday with 18 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown — almost as much production in half the games as Allison (23 receptions, 211 yards, two touchdowns) and Valdes-Scantling (22 receptions, 420 yards, two touchdowns).
So can the Packers win without a clear-cut No. 2?
“We’ve been finding a way to win different ways. I think we can, is the answer,” Rodgers replied. “It’s going to take guys buying into their roles and understanding that one week they might have a couple of big catches and 140 yards and a touchdown and the next week they might not be as big a factor in the game. That’s just the way the game plays out, the plan, the defense we’re playing against.
“I think great teams understand their roles and embrace them and make it more about the team. Obviously, everybody wants to go out there and compete and put up numbers and make splash plays. But I think the character and the unity of this team is that every week it could be something different, someone different.”
