Brian Gutekunst still wants his team to win, but the Packers general manager did acknowledge in the wake of McCarthy’s firing that now might be a good time to get a long look at some of the team’s young players. For instance, having promoted seventh-round pick Kendall Donnerson, an outside linebacker, from the practice squad to the active roster during the week, the Packers now have every one of their draft picks on the 53-man roster, save for fifth-round pick Cole Madison. Madison, an offensive lineman from Washington State, did not report to training camp but the Packers still hold his rights.
Among the young players worth taking a look at: Tight end Robert Tonyan, fullback Danny Vitale, defensive linemen Montravius Adams and James Looney, and wide receiver Jake Kumerow, the UW-Whitewater alum who made his NFL debut last week. There are also the three rookie wide receivers from the draft, including two – sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown and fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling – who’ve played a combined 761 snaps this year. Fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore has only played 58 snaps on offense.
“I think they all have a little bit of unique skills,” Philbin said. “Robert Tonyan’s kind of an emerging type of a player, a little bit like Danny Vitale, although (Tonyan’s) been with us the entire season. Would love to see him a little bit more, if we can. We've got an opportunity to get a lot of our young receivers work. Obviously not J'Mon Moore, but the other two guys have played a lot of football, which I think is a good thing. And they've deserved it and they've done some good things.”