While LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst each said that the hamstring injuries aren’t considered long-term concerns, the absence of the team’s top two running backs — Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams — for most of camp so far can’t be considered a positive. And even more disconcerting, rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams (above), who has flashed in the run game, struggled in pass protection on Family Night, while practice-squad holdover Tra Carson, after looking good in his unexpected opportunities last week, didn’t practice on Tuesday because of a neck injury.
That means that if Carson can’t go against the Texans, the Packers’ four running backs will be the rookie and three guys who’ve been on the roster for less that two weeks: Corey Grant (signed on July 26), Darrin Hill (claimed on waivers from Cincinnati on July 27), and Keith Ford (claimed on waivers from Buffalo on Tuesday). Given how vital the run game is to LaFleur’s scheme, the Packers have to not only find out which guys behind Jones and Jamaal Williams are viable threats, but also hope that their top two backs sitting out will be a blessing in disguise by saving them from unnecessary preseason hits.
That said, given the Packers have a new outside zone running scheme to master, those snaps would have been valuable to their top guys. LaFleur acknowledged this week that while it looks like the linemen are getting more comfortable in the ground scheme, the running backs have a ways to go.
“I think you look at the offensive line and I think our combinations are starting to come together. I’m really fired up about that,” LaFleur said. “You see it not only from the 1s, but from the 2s and 3s as well. It’s just, we’re constantly on those running backs to press the heels of the linemen and it’s one cut and make a decision. Again, be decisive and get your pads downhill and hopefully we’re falling forward for positive yards.”
