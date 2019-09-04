Among the major differences Packers fans should expect to see in LaFleur’s new scheme is a commitment to the run that hasn’t been seen in these parts in quite a long time. Certainly not last year, when the Packers dropped back to pass more than any team in the NFL, at a 73% clip. So much of LaFleur’s scheme is predicated on running a bevy of plays that can be run out of the same formation, and the challenge that a truly effective play-action passing game can create for a defense that must respect the run.
That said, there are two issues the Packers’ run game will have to overcome: The fact that the team’s top two running backs — Aaron Jones (above) and Jamaal Williams — didn’t log a single carry during preseason play, and the fact that the Bears defensive front is a dominating outfit that could wreck the Packers’ game plan by rendering the run game null and void.
“Looking at just the practices and how we’ve handled it in practice, I think everybody’s gotten better every day and understood more and more what we’re trying to accomplish and how we’re trying to attack the defense,” Hackett replied when asked if he has a feel for where the run game stands. “I think it’s come along and it’s going to keep growing. (We) want to make sure that in December it’s getting even better.”
December is a long way off, though, and the question in this game will be whether LaFleur will have the gumption and commitment to stick with the run even if it isn’t productive early in the game. Too often with former head coach Mike McCarthy, a lack of productivity early in the game might lead to abandoning the run.
“Definitely, they have a great front with some good linebackers, but you can never let one play get you down,” Jones said. “You’ve got to keep pushing and keep pushing and eventually it’s going to break.”
Or, as left tackle David Bakhtiari put it, “Everything works together. The run sets up the pass, sets up the play action, sets up everything. I feel like in years past we’d go into certain games and after I’d be like, ‘Man, it was kind of a one-sided affair. It was just an air raid.’ This offense, I don’t see too many times that happening. … This is a very balanced offense, and everything works hand-in-hand together.”
