Welcome to the updated madison.com, redesigned to make it easier to read and view all the great stories, galleries, videos and podcasts from our partners at The Cap Times, Wisconsin State Journal and other contributors.

Besides updating the overall look of the site, the new design includes several reader-friendly features. For example:

- Both main pages and article pages been updated specifically to be easier to read on smaller screens such as mobile phones.

- More navigation links make it easier to find special-interest content under news, sports, entertainment and other broad topics.

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

- Featured articles contain more descriptive information and fewer large images, making it easier for readers to browse quickly through indexes of the latest news and features.

- Advertising appears in more flexible positions that improve visibility for advertisers while integrating more cohesively into page designs.

In weeks to come, we’ll add more capabilities to personalize the news content and match advertising to specific audience interests. We also plan to continue to make further improvements in response to audience, subscriber and advertiser feedback.

If you’re a subscriber, please watch for an email inviting you to participate in our annual website satisfaction survey, where you’ll be able to offer ideas and feedback on our online work generally. We also invite reader feedback anytime here: hostmaster@madison.com

Like what you see? Keep your unlimited access on madison.com by signing up here, and consider supporting The Cap Times with a membership here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0