Freshman guard
6-2, 172
Tampa, Florida
Scouting report: Strickland signed in the spring after averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game at St. Petersburg High School. The Badgers were scrambling for a point guard after coming up empty a few times over the winter when Tracy Webster, UW’s all-time leader in assists, told assistant coach Howard Moore that former NBA point guard Rod Strickland had a son who was a late-bloomer. Tai Strickland’s quickness and ability to harass opposing ball-handlers stood out to the UW coaching staff. Rod Strickland was an All-American point guard at DePaul and played 17 seasons in the NBA.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Kevin Hart.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Taylor Currie.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : As far in life as I push myself.