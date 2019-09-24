Not to be outdone by older brothers J.J. and Derek, who were in southern California battling it out, youngest brother T.J. Watt was farther north having some fun of his own up at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
While it wasn't enough for the Steelers to take down the 49ers on the road, Watt did his part with an interception and a fumble recovery, but the Pittsburgh defense still gave up 24 points. That proved too much for the Steelers offense, which put up 20 points.
Watt's interception came on San Francisco's first drive of the game, with the Steelers taking over at the 49ers' 42-yard line. Pittsburgh came away with a field goal after failing to pick up a first down.
San Francisco lost three fumbles, with Watt recovering his fumble with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But the Pittsburgh offense wasn't able to do anything with the ball, giving it back up on a fumble three plays later.
Watt, in his third year with Pittsburgh, also had two solo tackles.