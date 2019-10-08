Things got a little physical between Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (above right) and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (above left) on Sunday in Pittsburgh's 26-23 overtime loss to Baltimore at home.
While Watt registered a sack on the second-year quarterback, Jackson showed his physicality by sending Watt to the ground with a stiff-arm in the first quarter.
Watt pursued Jackson with Baltimore facing a 2nd and 3 at Pittsburgh's 4-yard line. After shedding Watt, Jackson threw the ball out of the back of the end zone, but a roughing-the-passer penalty was called on Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.
On first down at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, Watt stuffed Ravens running back Mark Ingram for a 2-yard loss, but Ingram scored on the next play to put Baltimore up 10-0 after the extra point.
In addition to the sack, one of five by Pittsburgh defenders, Watt also had two solo tackles and an assisted tackle as the Steelers fell to 1-4 on the season.
Through five games, Watt has 17 total tackles with 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.