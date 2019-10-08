T.J. Watt, Lamar Jackson - Ravens vs. Steelers

Things got a little physical between Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (above right) and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (above left) on Sunday in Pittsburgh's 26-23 overtime loss to Baltimore at home. 

While Watt registered a sack on the second-year quarterback, Jackson showed his physicality by sending Watt to the ground with a stiff-arm in the first quarter. 

Watt pursued Jackson with Baltimore facing a 2nd and 3 at Pittsburgh's 4-yard line. After shedding Watt, Jackson threw the ball out of the back of the end zone, but a roughing-the-passer penalty was called on Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

On first down at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, Watt stuffed Ravens running back Mark Ingram for a 2-yard loss, but Ingram scored on the next play to put Baltimore up 10-0 after the extra point. 

In addition to the sack, one of five by Pittsburgh defenders, Watt also had two solo tackles and an assisted tackle as the Steelers fell to 1-4 on the season. 

Through five games, Watt has 17 total tackles with 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.  

0
0
0
0
0