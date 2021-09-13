 Skip to main content
T.J. Watt — Steelers
T.J. Watt — Steelers

Steelers Bills Football

T.J. Watt went out and showed why he deserves to be the highest-paid defender in the NFL after signing a four-year, $112 million extension to stay in Pittsburgh. Watt recorded two sacks against Buffalo, forcing a fumble with one of them, and had five quarterback hits on Josh Allen. Watt has 51½ sacks since being drafted in 2017.

