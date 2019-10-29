Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was a man on a mission Monday night as Pittsburgh overcame an early deficit to roll over the winless Miami Dolphins 27-14 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Watt had three solo tackles, two sacks and forced two fumbles as the Steelers improved to 3-4 by scoring 27 unanswered points after letting the Dolphins jump out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter.
Watt's play drew praise from older brother J.J., who confirmed Sunday night that he'll miss the rest of the season after suffering a pectoral injury in the Texans' win over the Raiders.
ANOTHER SACK. ANOTHER FUMBLE.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 29, 2019
BEASTMODE!!!!@_TJWatt
In seven games this season, the younger Watt has 23 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.