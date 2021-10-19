 Skip to main content
T.J. Watt — Steelers
T.J. Watt — Steelers

Seahawks Steelers Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a comeback attempt from the Seattle Seahawks and the former UW outside linebacker made the play in overtime that was key to the 23-20 win. His strip-sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith set up the Steelers with the ball inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line and led to the winning field goal.

It was the capper on a seven-tackle, two-sack, three-TFL, three-passes-defended performance for Watt.

