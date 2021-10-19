T.J. Watt — Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a comeback attempt from the Seattle Seahawks and the former UW outside linebacker made the play in overtime that was key to the 23-20 win. His strip-sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith set up the Steelers with the ball inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line and led to the winning field goal.
It was the capper on a seven-tackle, two-sack, three-TFL, three-passes-defended performance for Watt.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today