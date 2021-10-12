 Skip to main content
T.J. Edwards — Eagles
T.J. Edwards — Eagles

Chiefs Eagles Football

Linebacker T.J. Edwards made a special teams play with his team trailing with 4 minutes remaining that swung the game in the Philadelphia Eagles’ favor. Edwards snaked his way through the Panthers’ punt team and blocked a punt and teammate Shaun Bradley recovered it at Carolina’s 27-yard line to set up the winning touchdown drive. 

Edwards covered 34.6 yards on the play, according to the NFL's next-gen stats. He also had five tackles on the day, giving him 23 this season.

