T.J. Edwards – Eagles

T.J. Edwards – Eagles

T.J. Edwards - Eagles 49ers

T.J. Edwards, above left, and his Eagles tallied their first win of the season in a road upset of the 49ers. Edwards registered three total tackles, including one for a loss, in the victory. Edwards brought down San Francisco tight end George Kittle after a completion in the first quarter, then stopped Jerick McKinnon on two consecutive plays in the second. He’s up to 15 total tackles this season. Former Badger running back Corey Clement recorded two carries in the win.

